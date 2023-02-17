Filing has closed for upcoming May city and school elections. As of 4 p.m. Friday here's how the filings stood:
On the Longview City Council, District 4 Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara is completing her third and final term this year, leaving her position open.
John Nustad has filed to seek the seat.
District 3 Councilman Wray Wade has also filed to seek his second full, three-year term.
Here’s which board seats are open in May among Longview school districts:
Longview ISD: Place 2, held by Brett Miller, and Place 4, held by Ginia Northcutt. Miller has filed to keep his seat and Crista Black has filed to seek the Place 4 seat.
Pine Tree ISD: Place 6, held by Mike Smith, and Place 7, held by Melanie Roudkovski. Both have filed for a place on the ballot to keep their seats.
Spring Hill ISD: Place 4, held by Dave Duncan, and Place 5, held by John Borens. Both have filed for a place on the ballot to keep their seats.
Other key dates for May elections:
April 6: Last day to register to vote;
April 24: First day of in-person early voting;
April 25: Last day to apply for ballot by mail;
May 2: Last day of in-person early voting; and
May 6: Election Day.