04012021_lnj_news_ettrack
- Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo
Les Hassell
Photojournalist
-
- Updated
- Comments
Les Hassell
Photojournalist
Les Hassell is a multimedia journalist who specializes in photography, mostly useless trivia and BBQ. Raised in Reklaw, TX by optimistic parents, he studied photography and fine art at Stephen F. Austin State University.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Police investigate after man injured in shooting at Longview apartments
- Longview brothers sentenced to federal prison in separate firearms cases
- Former Sabine ISD teacher's aide gets probation for improper relationship with student
- 1 person dies in Panola County tornado; damage also reported in Rusk County
- NWS: Tornado causes 'considerable' damage in Mt. Enterprise
- One dead after tornado Saturday night
- Longview man gets more than 30 years in prison for attempted enticement of 10-year-old girl
- 2 Longview men, 2 others get prison time for federal firearms violations
- Longview High ag student's Houston Livestock Show honors make school history
- FBI agent speaks to Zonta Club of Longview about human trafficking myths