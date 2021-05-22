05232021_lnj_news_wograduation
- Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo
Les Hassell
Photojournalist
-
- Updated
- Comments
Les Hassell
Photojournalist
Les Hassell is a multimedia journalist who specializes in photography, mostly useless trivia and BBQ. Raised in Reklaw, TX by optimistic parents, he studied photography and fine art at Stephen F. Austin State University.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- 'See ya later': 8-foot alligator captured at taco restaurant in Henderson
- Longview energy services company lays off 118 employees
- Warrant: Longview woman also charged in death of White Oak man after argument over $35
- One Sheep Coffee & Tea to mark grand opening with outdoor event
- Hidden, violent past: Projects tell story of Longview area's history of racial violence
- Police: Human remains found behind Longview motel
- Gilmer man, 20, killed in one-vehicle crash in Upshur County
- Missing 13-year-old girl out of White Oak found in Upshur County
- Prices, demand for Longview homes rise as inventory declines
- Longview woman jailed in fatal shooting during 'argument that turned physical'