Glen Clark, 64, loves his car — never mind that it was first made nearly 30 years before he was born.
“You’ve got to love it,” the Quitman resident said Friday morning of his 1928-1929 Ford Model A. “Because you’ve got to work on them to keep them going.”
Clark brought one of the more than 80 Ford Model A vehicles that gathered in Longview for the 58th annual Texas Tour. The three-day “relaxed” event brings together lovers of the automobiles, which were made from 1928 to 1931, according to a statement from tour organizers.
The 2021 tour, hosted by the Autumn Trail A’s of Winnsboro and the Tyler Model A Ford Club, started Thursday with a welcome event at Wylde Acres on Smelley Road in Northeast Longview.
At about 9 a.m. Friday, a line of the historical vehicles — two- and four-door sedans, pickups, coupes and speedsters — lined up on Smelley Road headed toward Alpine to snake their way north to where it becomes FM 2208 then to FM 450 north of Hallsville and onward while “moseying along about 40-45 miles per hour” on their way to Jefferson.
Clark, who is relatively new to the tours having had his car about five years, said he is drawn to the Model A by its history and toughness.
“If these cars could talk, no telling what they’d say,” Clark said. “They made them pretty tough back in the day, otherwise there wouldn’t be so many of them still around today.”