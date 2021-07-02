07042021_lnj_news_lakegladewater
Les Hassell
Photojournalist
Les Hassell is a multimedia journalist who specializes in photography, mostly useless trivia and BBQ. Raised in Reklaw, TX by optimistic parents, he studied photography and fine art at Stephen F. Austin State University.
- Longview man killed in wreck on Eastman Road
- Tony Romo is playing golf tomorrow in Gladewater; here are five things you should know
- Dudley's Cajun Cafe in Longview, which closed in December, to reopen in new format
- Longview Chick-fil-A plans changes to drive-thru, parking
- Woman fatally shot while celebrating birthday at Tyler business; suspects sought
- Gregg County judge awards $575K to victims in 2016 Rangerette kidnapping
- Police ask motorists to avoid Eastman Road near I-20 after 'major collision'
- Longview man expected to plead guilty in connection to son's shooting death
- Teen struck, killed by vehicle near Lakeport was ‘loved by everybody’
- Gap closes on Longview business park property