Twenty months after the Kilgore City Council members authorized City Manager Josh Selleck to negotiate the purchase of the property, demolition and removal of the remaining manufactured homes at the former King's Mobile Home Park began Monday in Kilgore.
Many of the remaining mobile homes are in such disrepair they can not be safely towed away.
Using a track hoe to demolish the homes and load the ruble onto a trailer, George Conway, owner of PITD Construction said it will take him about a week to complete the removal of the damaged structures from the 10 acre property located on Fritz-Swanson Rd.
"We are pleased that we were able to complete this project on a timeline that allowed the facility's tenants time to find other accommodations." said Selleck in an e-mailed statement.
"During the 18 months that we operated the facility, we were able to assist numerous individuals with relocation and directly provided 27 tenants with relocation assistance grants."
Selleck remains tight-lipped about the city's future plans for the property adding, "there are a number of possibilities, and once the closure is completed the City Council will explore those options and consider proposals."