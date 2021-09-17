White Oak students, alumni, staff and citizens packed into Roughneck Stadium Friday afternoon for the pep rally to kick off the triennial Roug…

Roughneck Days schedule

7:30 a.m.: Roughneck 5K

10 a.m.: Roughneck Days parade down White Oak Road

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Roughneck Days festival with arts and Craft Show, food trucks, petting zoo, bounce houses and more

1 p.m.: White Oak volleyball game

6 to 11 p.m.: All classes Roughneck reunion at Flying Feathers Ranch, 3680 Flamingo Road, Gilmer