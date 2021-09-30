10012021_lnj_news_vaughnplea
Les Hassell
Photojournalist
Les Hassell is a multimedia journalist who specializes in photography, mostly useless trivia and BBQ. Raised in Reklaw, TX by optimistic parents, he studied photography and fine art at Stephen F. Austin State University.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Man suffers 'life-threatening injuries' in Longview shooting
- Downtown Longview streets no longer blocked 'as precaution' for possible white supremacy rally
- Longview man arrested, charged with sexual assault of a child
- Authorities seek escaped Harrison County jail inmate
- Builder opening cage-free dog daycare, boarding facility in Longview
- Former Gregg County GOP chair, White Oak mayor set to plead guilty in theft case
- New housing development planned off Judson Road in Longview
- Fifth lawsuit filed against Longview doctor accused of sexually assaulting child patients
- Longview man indicted on charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child
- Two Longview men accused of firing shots at homes, cars set for trial