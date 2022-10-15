10162022_lnj_news_winefestival
- Les Hassell/News-Journal Photos
Les Hassell
Photojournalist
-
- Updated
- Comments
Les Hassell
Photojournalist
Les Hassell is a multimedia journalist who specializes in photography, mostly useless trivia and BBQ. Raised in Reklaw, TX by optimistic parents, he studied photography and fine art at Stephen F. Austin State University.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- FBI arrests Longview police lieutenant on charge of online solicitation of a minor
- Braum's owns Longview property under demolition
- Gilmer resident wins $5 million prize on scratch-off lottery ticket
- Police arrest Gilmer man in Longview hit-and-run crash that killed motorcyclist
- Police: Victim in Longview assault dies from injuries
- Sheriff's office: No foul play in body found by Gilmer ISD bus driver
- 'Push through': Owner of Longview daycare realized longtime dream
- Health inspections: Sept. 26-Oct. 6, 2022
- Police: Assault in Longview leaves person with 'life-threatening injuries'
- Some educators in Longview ISD special education case seek community supervision