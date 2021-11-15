Kilgore College awarded 2021 Texas Pathways Award
The Texas Success Center has announced that Kilgore College has been awarded as one of the winners of the 2021 Texas Pathways Awards.
KC was one-of-six colleges recognized for exemplary work in the implementation and scaling of Guided Pathways.
The Guided Pathways framework is composed of four main practice areas: (1) mapping pathways to student end goals; (2) helping students choose and enter a program pathway; (3) keeping students on path; and (4) ensuring that students are learning.
The Student Success Center noted that KC excels in practices and student outcomes associated with mapping pathways to a student’s end goals.
It also stated that KC ranks third in the state for the percentage of students earning 30 or more college credit hours in their first year, and KC stands out for its well-designed programs, detailed information to students on its website, program maps and the alignment of mathematics within each program of study.
The Student Success Center also noted that “Kilgore College has implemented an annual program review process to track employment outcomes on an annual basis. Recent website updates also allow KC students to know which courses they should take and in what sequence. These practices drive improvement and enable students to achieve their postsecondary goals.”
Other recipients this year include Central Texas College, Tyler Junior College, Texarkana College, Temple College and Ranger College.
For more information regarding Texas Pathways, please visit https://tacc.org/tsc.