11232022_lnj_busi_bellepepper
- Les Hassell
-
- Updated
- Comments
Les Hassell
Photojournalist
Les Hassell is a multimedia journalist who specializes in photography, mostly useless trivia and BBQ. Raised in Reklaw, TX by optimistic parents, he studied photography and fine art at Stephen F. Austin State University.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Body of missing Upshur County man found
- Bucket-list worthy holiday light displays in East Texas
- New hotel will be built across from Longview High School
- Business Beat: Jaggers seeking drive-thru approval
- Two Longview High students arrested
- Mobberly Avenue gas station to get restaurant, facelift
- Saweetie quit social media 'to protect her mental health'
- PHOTOS: Goudarzi & Young turkey giveaway in Longview
- Goudarzi & Young will again give away turkeys
- Pump the Brakes initiative: Crashes down, red light citations way up