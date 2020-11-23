Marian Johnson and Louise Meyers got a near-exclusive preview of the Christmas season recently as they walked past the Gregg County Courthouse.
“It’s beautiful,” Meyers said Wednesday evening as she snapped a photo with her phone.
The two happened to be strolling by as John Baker, with the Gregg County Sheriff’s Department, and several trusties from the jail were testing the hundreds of strands of lights that decorate the courthouse lawn.
“We always have trouble with squirrels chewing on the lights,” said the jailer.
Baker added that they had to wait until the sun went down so the trusties doing the set up would be able see which strands needed repair.
Baker hoped to have things complete later last week but guaranteed the lights will be set up and on a timer to entertain visitors nightly by tonight.