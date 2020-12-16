12182020_lnj_news_ptchristmas
Les Hassell
Photojournalist
Les Hassell is a multimedia journalist who specializes in photography, mostly useless trivia and BBQ. Raised in Reklaw, TX by optimistic parents, he studied photography and fine art at Stephen F. Austin State University.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Theft of protein drink at Longview store led to assault
- Longview man arrested for intoxication manslaughter in wife’s death
- Giant squid that washed ashore in South Africa is a rare glimpse of a deep-sea creature
- Longview man pleads guilty to killing two women more than decade apart
- Jan Maynard, organizer of Hands on a Hardbody contests, dies at 66
- Longview council hires architect for new fire station, uses eminent domain for street project
- Gregg, other counties covered by NET Health at highest level of COVID-19 community spread
- ET Football: Lobos run over Lufkin, 41-5
- ET Football: Hale brothers leading charge for Lobos
- Hallsville ISD superintendent leaving for job in Arkansas