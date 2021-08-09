This Aug. 1, 2021 image provided by Jillian Savage shows James Savage, 14, of Los Banos, Calif. as he swam the entire 21.3-mile length of Lake Tahoe from South Lake Tahoe, California to Incline Village, Nevada. He became the youngest person ever to make the swim and complete the coveted Tahoe Triple Crown. He completed the two other legs of the triple crown earlier, each 10 miles are longer. (AP Photo/By Jillian Savage)