The race for the 10th Annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award has been narrowed to 16 semifinalists, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler, announced on Wednesday.
The award is named for the 1977 Heisman Trophy winner and given to the top NCAA Division I offensive player with ties to the state of Texas.
The 16 semifinalists emerged as candidates, which were selected by The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Selection Committee.
This year’s candidates include five running backs, five quarterbacks, five wide receivers and one offensive lineman. Five different conferences are represented — American Athletic, Big 12, Conference USA, Southeastern and Pacific 12.
The 2022 semifinalists are:
Devon Achane, running back, Texas A&M, Jr., Missouri City (Fort Bend Marshall HS);
Steve Avila, offensive lineman, TCU, Sr., Arlington (South Grand Prairie HS);
Nathaniel Dell, wide receiver, Houston, Jr., Daytona Beach, Florida (Mainland HS);
Max Duggan, quarterback, TCU, Sr., Council Bluffs, Iowa (Lewis Central HS);
Frank Harris, quarterback, UTSA, Sr., Schertz (Clemens HS);
Xavier Hutchinson, wide receiver, Iowa State, Sr., Jacksonville, Florida (Bartram Trail HS);
Quentin Johnston, wide receiver, TCU, Jr., Temple, TX (Temple HS)
Kendre Miller, running back, TCU, Jr., Mount Enterprise (Mount Enterprise HS);
Tanner Mordecai, quarterback, SMU, Sr., Waco (Midway HS);
Rashee Rice, wide receiver, SMU, Sr., North Richland Hills (Richland HS);
Richard Reese, running back, Baylor, Fr., Bellville (Bellville HS);
Bijan Robinson, running back, Texas, Jr., Tucson, Arizona (Salpointe HS);
Keylon Stokes, wide receiver, Tulsa, Graduate Student, Manvel (Manvel HS);
Clayton Tune, quarterback, Houston, Sr., Carrollton (Hebron HS);
Deuce Vaughn, running back, Kansas State, Jr., Round Rock (Cedar Ridge HS);
Cameron Ward, quarterback, Washington State, Soph., West Columbia (Columbia HS);
Finalists will be selected from this group and announced on Dec. 13, 2022.
The winner will be announced at an award banquet in Tyler on Jan. 11, 2023.
Fans may vote for the semifinalists round began Wednesday and continues through noon Sunday, Dec. 11. Visit www.earlcampbellaward.com and vote once daily for your favorite.
This is the 10th year for the award. Previous winners include:
2013 — Bryce Petty, Baylor, quarterback, Jr., Midlothian (Midlothian HS);
2014 — Trevone Boykin, quarterback, TCU, Jr., Dallas (West Mesquite HS);
2015 — Greg Ward Jr., Houston, quarterback, Jr., Tyler (John Tyler HS);
2016 — D’Onta Foreman, Texas, running back, Jr., Texas City (Texas City HS);
2017 — Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma, quarterback, Sr., Austin (Lake Travis HS);
2018 — Kyler Murray, Oklahoma, quarterback, Jr., Allen (Allen HS);
2019 — J.K. Dobbins, running back, Ohio State, Jr., LaGrange (LaGrange HS);
2020 — Kyle Trask, Florida, quarterback, Sr. Manvel (Manvel HS);
2021 — Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky, quarterback, Graduate Student, Victoria (Victoria East HS).
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year Division I Texas college.