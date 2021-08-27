Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner, with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, right, speaks during a press conference to provide updates on the investigation in the murder of off-duty New Orleans Police officer Everett Briscoe, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Houston. HPD and the City of Houston announced the arrest of Anthony Jenkins and Frederick Jackson for their alleged involvement in the murder of the officer. (Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP)