TRI-CITY CAMP: The 2020 Tri-City Varsity Team Camp, featuring former NBA standout Greg Ostertag and LeTourneau University head basketball coach Dan Miller, is set for Monday through Wednesday at Longview Christian School.
Cost for the camp is $150. For information: (903) 720-2553 or visit steven@lcseagles.com.
NO BIG BASS BONANZA: Alpha Media East Texas and its stations KYKX 105.7 and 104.1 The Ranch announced the decision to call off the 2020 Big Bass Bonanza due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2021 Big Bass Bonanza is set for April 30 and May 1-2 at Sandy Beach on Lake O’ the Pines.
KC BASKETBALL TRYOUTS: The Kilgore College Rangers will hold basketball tryouts at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1.
Cost is $20, and the tryouts are open to any college-age basketball player with collegiate eligibility.
Tryouts will be held at KC’s Masters Gymnasium, and all CDC guidelines will be followed for social distancing, health and safety.
Registration begins at noon, and players are asked to wear rubber-soled basketball shoes, shorts and a T-shirt.
ARK-LA-TEX GOLF: The Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour, open to boys and girls in several age groups, will continue its schedule Monday at Alpine Target Golf Center in Longview (TopTracer Skills & Fun Day). The annual Tournament of Champions is set for Pinecrest Country Club in Longview on Aug. 3.
The pre-tour (9 holes) will feature coed 7-9 and boys and girls 10-11. The regular tour (18 holes) will feature 12-13 boys and girls, 14-15 boys and girls and 16-older boys and girls.
Membership fee is $30, and tournament entry fee is $35 for members and $45 for non-members. For information: arklatexjuniorgolftour@gmail.com or (903) 753-1415.
ALL-STAR GOLF: Some of the top East Texas high school golfers will gather in Tyler in August for the East Texas High School All-Star Golf Tournament.
The two-round event will feature 18 boys and 18 girls throughout East Texas.
The tournament will open Aug. 10 at Oakhurst Golf Course. The second round will be Aug. 11 at Cascades Country Club.
Students who graduated in 2020 are eligible to participate. There is no entry fee.
Coaches are urged to nominate golfers for the tournament by calling Karl Kilgore at (903) 216-4578 or emailing imcoachk@gmail.com.
‘H ‘BANQUET MOVED: The Hallsville “H” Association has moved its regular meeting and banquet to Aug. 22 at the Hallsville High School cafeteria.
For information: Thomas Richardson (903) 668-3230 (between 1 and 3 p.m.).