LETU AT HOME: LeTourneau University’s basketball teams will host their first games of the season today.
After cancellations due to opponent coronavirus issues for both the men’s and women’s teams in the past two weeks, the YellowJackets are now set to host a hoops doubleheader beginning 1 p.m.
The men will host Howard Payne in a nonconference season-opening matchup at Solheim Arena. The women’s team meets North American University in an exhibition, following the men’s game.
Seating capacity is limited to 100 fans for the entire season.
The YellowJackets men’s team have played two exhibitions this week at Stephen F. Austin State and at Rice, both NCAA Division I opponents who counted those respective games as official contests. The Jackets’ women’s team picked up a 74-60 road victory in the season opener at the University of North Texas at Dallas 10 days ago. Thursday’s originally-scheduled home opener against UNT Dallas was wiped out.
The Jackets’ women’s team’s new home opener is scheduled for 5 p.m. Dec. 18 against Mary Hardin-Baylor. Two more women’s game cancellations have already been finalized, and the Jackets are searching to pick up another game.
Saturday’s games will air on Buzz Vision.
ARK-LA-TEX SOFTBALL: The 11th annual Longview Girls Softball Association (LGSA) Ark-La-Tex Preseason High School Warmup Tournament is set for Jan. 9-10, 2021 at Lear Park Softball Fields in Longview.
For information or to enter a high school team: (903) 240-4125.