■ H BANQUET MOVED: The Hallsville “H” Association has moved its regular meeting and banquet to Aug. 22 at the Hallsville High School cafeteria.
For information: Thomas Richardson (903) 668-3230 (between 1 and 3 p.m.).
■ BENEFIT 5K: The Fearless Fight 5K is set for 8 a.m. May 30 at White Oak Middle School.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the family of Olivia Marie, a White Oak Middle School sixth-grader who is battling aggressive T-Cell Lymphoblastic Non Hodgkins Lymphoma.
Registration is $30.
For information: littlec2031@gmail.com or https://secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=134337
from staff reports