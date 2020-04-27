■ ‘H’ BANQUET MOVED: The Hallsville “H” Association has moved its regular meeting and banquet to Aug. 22 at the Hallsville High School cafeteria.
For information: Thomas Richardson (903) 668-3230 (between 1 and 3 p.m.).
■ SOFTBALL EVENT POSTPONED: SHREVEPORT, La. — The USA Softball “Stand Beside Her” Tour will not take place in 2020.
Due to the world-wide pandemic and the postponement of 2020 Summer Olympic Games, USA Softball and the Shreveport Bossier Sports Commission agreed to revisit the idea of rescheduling the event in spring 2021.
No additional details have been confirmed at this time.
The event was scheduled to stop in Shreveport next month at Cargill Park for a doubleheader. The games included the Women’s National Softball Team against Louisiana Tech University and University of Louisiana Monroe.
■ BENEFIT 5K: The Fearless Fight 5K is set for 8 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at White Oak Middle School.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the family of Olivia Marie, a White Oak Middle School sixth-grader who is battling aggressive T-Cell Lymphoblastic Non Hodgkins Lymphoma.
Registration is $30.
For information: littlec2031@gmail.com or https://secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=134337