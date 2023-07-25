SENIOR SCRAMBLE: The team of David Bickel, David Weaver, Bill Jirka, Joe Dan Taylor and Randy Smith produced a 14-under score and earned a two-shot win over two teams on Tuesday at the Wood Hollow Senior Scramble.Finishing second at 12-under after a scorecard playoff was the crew of Tom Gibson, David Neihaus, Dan Thomas, Johnny Miller and John Paulson, while the group of David Brinkley, John Brinkley, Steve Watson and Ron Hambrick followed in third place.Meanwhile, the squad of Johnny Pate, Richard Wilson, Steve Hall, Roy Groggins and Steve Dickerson finished fourth with an 11-under score.Bob Ikerd (8-4) was closest to the pin on No. 9, and John Wiggins (9-5) won the money hole at No. 17.In total, 11 teams and 53 players participated in Tuesday’s event.
