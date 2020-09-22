PT TICKETS: Tickets are now on sale for Friday’s Pine Tree home game against Princeton.
Tickets must be purchased by visiting: https://www.pinetreeathletics.com/tickets.html
Pine Tree employee IDs will not get you into varsity football games this year. Everyone who enters must have a ticket to be sure not to exceed the capacity restrictions set by the State of Texas and TEA.
There will be no tickets sold at the gate. All tickets are general admission ($6).
On Fridays from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., fans may purchase cash tickets in the high school front office as long as they are available.
For information: (903) 295-5142.
LOBO TICKETS: Longview Lobo football fans are now able to purchase tickets for the Lobos’ season-opener against Temple. That game is set for 8 p.m. on Sept. 25 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Longview Athletics will not have tickets available for sale. All tickets will be purchased online through AT&T Stadium ticket provider, Seat Geek. A link to purchase tickets will be available soon.
Link to purchase tickets: http://www.seatgeek.com/e/events/5328004
Tickets are $15 and parking will be $20; credit card only. There is a clear bag policy for AT&T Stadium. Longview vs Temple game is the second game of a double header and is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. Please be aware that AT&T Stadium will not be clearing the stadium between games. All tickets are reserved seats and good for both games.
For more information on AT&T Stadium’s clear bag policy: https://attstadium.com/stadium-info/bags/
SPORTING CLAYS: The 2020 Kilgore High School Hi-Steppers Sporting Clays Tournament is set for Oct. 17 at Prairie Creek Sporting Clays.
Entry fees are $400 per team or $100 per individual (mulligan included). Breakfast and lunch will be served, and sponsorship and raffle opportunities are available.
For information: Brandi Woods (903) 932-1555 or Ginger Riley (903) 812-4992.
FREE CLINIC: Azalea Orthopedics is offering a free, walk-in Saturday sports clinic for all student-athletes from 10 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14.
Orthopedic specialists will provide comprehensive consultations, X-rays and treatment recommendations for injuried athletes, and they will work with parents, schools and athletic trainers to find solutions to a wide variety of injuries.
All patients under 18 require the supervision of a parent or coach.
The clinics are located in Longview at Baylor Scott & White Orthopedic Clinic, 925 W. Loop 281 in Longview and Azalea Orthopedics (Main Level), 3414 Golden Road in Tyler.
For information: (903) 939-7747.
PANOLA RODEO: The Road to the College National Finals Rodeo starts in East Texas with the Panola College Rodeo, set for Sept. 25-26 at the Bar None Cowboy Church arena in Tatum.
Slack begins Friday and Saturday at 10 a.m. and the performance is set for 7 p.m. both days.
Admission is free, however, seating is limited due to social distancing b ecause of Covid-19.
The Panola College Rodeo is the first of ten rodeos in the Southern Region, and is normally one of the largest rodeos of the year. The Southern Region is traditionally known as one of the toughest regions in the country for college rodeo and consist of Hill College, Louisiana State University of Alexandria, McNeese State University, Northeast Texas Community College, Panola College, Sam Houston State University, Southwest Texas Junior College, Stephen F. Austin State University, Texas A&M University, Texas A&M University- Commerce, Texas A&M University-Kingsville, Trinity Valley Community College, and Wharton County Junior College.
Coach Jeff Collins and his men’s team at Panola College are the defending national champions, since the rodeo season was cut short last March.