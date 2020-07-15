■ KC BASKETBALL TRYOUTS: The Kilgore College Rangers will hold basketball tryouts at 1 p.m. today and also on Saturday, Aug. 1.
Cost is $20, and the tryouts are open to any college-age basketball player with collegiate eligibility.
Tryouts will be held at KC’s Masters Gymnasium, and all CDC guidelines will be followed for social distancing, health and safety.
Registration begins at noon, and players are asked to wear rubber-soled basketball shoes, shorts and a T-shirt.
■ ARK-LA-TEX GOLF: The Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour, open to boys and girls in several age groups, will continue its schedule on July 20 at Wood Hollow in Longview (Adult/Youth).
Membership fee is $30, and tournament entry fee is $35 for members and $45 for non-members.
For info: arklatexjuniorgolftour@gmail.com or (903) 753-1415.