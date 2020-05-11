■ STADIUM CLOSED: Longview’s Lobo Stadium will be closed to the public until Friday for graduation ceremonies.
■ LETU SOFTBALL: LeTourneau University recently announced the winners of the team awards.
Sophomore outfielder Emilee Anderson was named the team’s Offensive Player of the Year. Anderson batted .405 with two doubles and a triple, while going 7-for-8 in stolen bases. She hit safely in six of the last seven games, collecting 10 hits during that span.
Sophomore pitcher Bailey Richey was named the team’s Defensive Player of the Year. Richey went 4-1 in the circle with a 3.37 earned run average and 37 strikeouts in 45.2 innings. She had a season-high 11 strikeouts in the opening weekend at Schreiner, and was named the American Southwest Conference East co-Pitcher of the Week twice. She recorded a win over No. 12 Central Iowa in the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Tucson.
Seniors Kennedi Dillow and Maycie Walton were honored with the YellowJacket True Grit award. Dillow batted .283 with two doubles and eight RBI. She was named to the NFCA Leadoff Classic All-Tournament Team after collecting at least one hit in all five games to end her career in Arizona. She drove in two runs in Tucson in her final two games as a YellowJacket. Walton batted .316, collecting five hits in her last three games, including two in each of her two starts at the NFCA Leadoff Classic.
■ SHEAD GIVES VERBAL: Mineola running back/linebacker/defensive end Trevion Sneed committed to SMU on Sunday.
Sneed finished his junior season with 96 tackles, five tackles for loss, 12 quarterback pressures, one fumble recovery and one sack despite missing two games with an injury. He was a first-team All-East Texas selection at defensive line as a junior and a third-team All-East Texas pick at running back as a sophomore.
Sneed is rated as a three-star recruit by 247sports.com and ranked as the No. 37 inside linebacker prospect in the country.
Along with SMU, Sneed received offers from Colorado State, Kansas, Lamar, Liberty, Louisiana, Louisiana-Monroe, New Mexico, North Texas, Sam Houston, Southern Mississippi, Stephen F. Austin and UTSA.