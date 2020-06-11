■ ALL-STAR GOLF: Some of the top East Texas high school golfers will gather in Tyler in August for the East Texas High School All-Star Golf Tournament.
The two-round event will feature 18 boys and 18 girls throughout East Texas.
The tournament will open Aug. 10 at Oakhurst Golf Course. The second round will be Aug. 11 at Cascades Country Club.
Students who graduated in 2020 are eligible to participate.
There is no entry fee for the event.
Coaches are urged to nominate golfers for the tournament by calling Karl Kilgore at (903) 216-4578 or emailing imcoachk@gmail.com.
■ LETU VOLLEYBALL: LeTourneau University will host volleyball camps for grades 6-8 on July 6-7 and grades 9-12 on July 8-9.
Grades 6-8 will fwork from 9 a.m.-noon, and the cost is $85.
Grades 9-12 will work from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and the cost is $125.
■ ARK-LA-TEX GOLF: The Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour has begun its 21st season.
The tour is open to boys and girls in several age groups.
Remaining dates include June 15 at Northridge Country Club in Texarkana, June 22 at Wood Hollow Golf Course in Longview, June 29 at The Tempest in Liberty City (Adult/Youth), July 6 at Alpine Golf Club in Longview, July 13 at Oak Grove Golf Club in New Boston, July 29 at Wood Hollow in Longview (Adult/Youth) and July 27 at Alpine Target Golf Center in Longview (TopTracer Skills & Fun Day).
The tour is scheduled to wrap things up on Aug. 3 with its annual Tournament of Champions at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview.
The tour is open to boys and girls. The pre-tour (9 holes) will feature coed 7-9 and boys and girls 10-11. The regular tour (18 holes) will feature 12-13 boys and girls, 14-15 boys and girls and 16-older boys and girls.
Membership fee is $30, and tournament entry fee is $35 for members and $45 for non-members.
For info: arklatexjuniorgolftour@gmail.com or (903) 753-1415.
■ FIRST TEE: The First Tee of Piney Woods has begun holding life skills programs centered around learning golf beginning the first week of June.
The program is for boys and girls ages 5-17.
The First Tee’s mission is to impact the lives of young people by providing learning facilities and educational programs that promote character development and life-enhancing values through the game of golf.
Classes are set for Alpine Target Golf Center, The Cherokee Golf Club, The Tempest and The Challenge at Oak Forest. Marshall residents are invited to attend the Longview classes on Tuesday or Saturday at Alpine Target Golf Center. No child will be turned away for financial reasons.
For information: www.firstteepineywoods.org or (903) 753-1416.
■ ‘H ‘BANQUET MOVED: The Hallsville “H” Association has moved its regular meeting and banquet to Aug. 22 at the Hallsville High School cafeteria.
For information: Thomas Richardson (903) 668-3230 (between 1 and 3 p.m.).
