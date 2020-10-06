KC BASKETBALL: Kilgore College head men’s basketball coach Brian Hoberecht has been selected to participate in the inaugural TopConnect NJCAA Symposium set for Thursday and Friday.
The inaugural class of coaches includes 30 head men’s basketball coaches and 11 head women’s basketball coaches participating from across the nation.
Presenters for the symposium include many former junior college coaches now coaching at Division I schools.
Coaches include current Texas A&M University head coach Buzz Williams, who coached at Navarro College; Steve Forbes, the current head coach at Wake Forest University, who coached at Northwest Florida State College; and many others.
Three panels of current Division 1 head coaches will speak of their experiences in maintaining success since being hired at the Division 1 level, making the jump to D1 from junior college and overall career development.
Also, Dr. Chris Parker (president and CEO of The NJCAA) and Brandon Goble (CEO of JUCOAdvocate) will host a conversation on “breaking the stigma of junior college.”
Hoberecht is entering his 21st year as a head basketball coach at the collegiate level.
The 2020-21 season will be his 13th season as head coach at KC with a 226-141 overall record and a 90-plus student-athlete graduation rate.
For more information, visit https://www.njcaa.org/topconnect.
SFA GAME CHANGED: The football game between SFA and Angelo State scheduled for Saturday has been postponed to fill the open Oct. 17 date on SFA’s schedule.
Kickoff time and location (4 p.m., Homer Bryce Stadium, Nacogdoches) for the game remain unchanged, and fans who have purchased tickets or reserved tailgate spots for that game on its previously scheduled date will have those tickets and spots honored for the new game date. All mobile tickets have been updated to reflect the new game date and no additional action is required by existing ticket holders.
The Lumberjack football team opened its four-game home slate on Saturday, defeating West Texas A&M 34-6. Additional home games against Western Colorado (Oct. 31) and Pittsburg State (Nov. 14) round out the home schedule.
LETU SOCCER: LeTourneau University women’s soccer will host an ID camp Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for high school and junior college prospects.
Cost is $50 to be paid on the day of the camp. Check-in time begins at 9 a.m. at the Joyce Family Athletic Village on campus.
All prospects will receive a t-shirt, instruction from LETU coaches and a campus tour.
SPORTING CLAYS: The 2020 Kilgore High School Hi-Steppers Sporting Clays Tournament is set for Saturday, Oct. 17 at Prairie Creek Sporting Clays.
Entry fees are $400 per team or $100 per individual (mulligan included). Breakfast and lunch will be served, and sponsorship and raffle opportunities are available.
For information: Brandi Woods (903) 932-1555 or Ginger Riley (903) 812-4992.
FREE CLINIC: Azalea Orthopedics is offering a free, walk-in Saturday sports clinic for all student-athletes from 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 22 through Nov. 14.
Orthopedic specialists will provide comprehensive consultations, X-rays and treatment recommendations for injuried athletes, and they will work with parents, schools and athletic trainers to find solutions to a wide variety of injuries.
All patients under 18 require the supervision of a parent or coach.
The clinics are located in Longview at Baylor Scott & White Orthopedic Clinic, 925 W. Loop 281 in Longivew and Azalea Orthopedics (Main Level), 3414 Golden Road in Tyler.
For information: (903) 939-7747.
ARK-LA-TEX SOFTBALL: The 11th annual Longview Girls Softball Association (LGSA) Ark-La-Tex Preseason High School Warmup Tournament is set for Jan. 16-17, 2021 at Lear Park Softball Fields in Longview.
For information or to enter a high school team: (903) 240-4125.
