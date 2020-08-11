BENEFIT GOLF: The 25th annual Bryan Quinn Memorial Golf Tournament for men and women is set for Friday, Aug. 28 at Wood Hollow Golf Course in Longview.
Registration deadline is Friday, Aug. 21.
Entry fee is $80, which includes cart and green fees, lunch, soft drinks and snacks for the day and the chance at cash prizes (based on the number of entrants).
The 18-hole scramble will feature two-man teams and also include long drive and closest to the hole contests.
For information: Mike Hudgins (903) 235-5322 or Doug Barnard (903) 431-0526.
The tournament benefits Because I Care, an organization that recruits potential stem cell or marrow donors for the Be the Match Registry.