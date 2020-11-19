LETU SCRIMMAGE: LeTourneau University’s men’s basketball game with Sul Ross State today has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
The game was set to be the first NCAA athletic event hosted by LeTourneau since March.
The YellowJackets will hold a Blue-Gold intrasquad scrimmage at 3 p.m. as an alternative to the previously-scheduled home opener.
Limited seating remains in effect, with a capacity of 100 allowed for all events in Solheim Arena for the 2020-21 academic year.
The YellowJackets’ new season opener is now Saturday, Dec. 5, when they play host to Howard Payne in a nonconference game at 1 p.m. That will follow an exhibition at Rice two days earlier at a time that still has not been determined.
LeTourneau went 23-6 last year, advancing to the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament.
The Jackets won the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament for the first time in program history.
ARK-LA-TEX SOFTBALL: The 11th annual Longview Girls Softball Association (LGSA) Ark-La-Tex Preseason High School Warmup Tournament is set for Jan. 9-10 at the Lear Park Softball Fields in Longview.
For more information or to enter a high school team: (903) 240-4125.
