Australian Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Tim Watts, center, carries a wreath during the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the Bali bombing that killed 202 people, mostly foreign tourists, including 88 Australians and seven Americans, at the Australian Consulate in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday. Services were held simultaneously in several places in Australia and at Bali’s Australian Consulate in the city of Denpasar, where Australian survivors and relatives of the deceased were among the 200 in attendance to pay tribute to their loved ones who died in the most popular tourist area on the island two decades ago.