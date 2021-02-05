Donald Rabin plays the flute after Detective George Hilbring retrieved and returned it to him during a news conference at the 14th District Police Station on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Rabin was riding a Blue Line train from O’Hare International Airport during a layover before his return to the Berklee College of Music in Boston. When he got off, he realized he’d left behind his flute. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)