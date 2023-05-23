Taylor Tatum produced a record-breaking football season at Longview High School in 2022, and 247Sports was impressed enough to name him the top running back recruit in the Class of 2024 on Monday.
“It’s a blessing to know that my hard work has paid off,” Tatum said. “Being a multi-sport athlete, I didn’t expect to be the number one running back in the nation. It’s a blessing to be recognized in that type of way.”
The Longview tailback took a step forward during his high school football junior season. He shined enough during Longview’s run to the Class 5A Division I state semifinal to carry the ball 227 times for 1,890 rushing yards and a Longview-record 33 touchdowns, and catch 12 passes for 160 receiving yards and three more scores.
He previously earned 730 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns and three receiving touchdowns as a sophomore in 2021.
The Lobo four-star talent has received 39 college football offers to date, and is currently uncommitted. He narrowed down his choices to Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Southern Cal, Texas, and Texas A&M on April 24.
That resume encouraged the recruiting website to move Tatum ahead of current Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy running back Jerrick Gibson in the updated 2024 position rankings on Monday.
“It’s a combination of what his potential is, and the production he’s had,” Longview athletic director and head football coach John King said of Tatum’s recognition. “He’s a unique running back. One with speed and physicality, and he can catch the ball out of the backfield and play in the slot. He can do a lot of things.”
Tatum is currently a player on Longview’s Class 5A Region II semifinal-bound baseball team, and will face Frisco Reedy in a best-of-three series this week. He and the Lobos will host Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. Game 1, and travel to Frisco Reedy for Saturday’s 2 p.m. Game 2 and a possible Game 3 after.
The multi-sport athlete also helped Longview track finish fourth at April’s District 15-5A/16-5A area meet in Whitehouse. He finished first in the 200-meter dash with a 21.7 time, and also contributed to his program’s second-place results in the 400-meter relay and 800-meter relay events.
The top 247Sports prospects at other positions are Phoenix (AZ) Pinnacle’s Dylan Raiola quarterback,Hollywood (FL) Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory receiver Jeremiah Smith, Colquitt County (GA) tight end Landen Thomas, Santa Ana (CA) Mater Dei offensive tackle Brandon Baker, Santa Ana (CA) Mater Dei inside offensive lineman DeAndre Carter, Tucson (AZ) Salpointe Catholic edge Elijah Rushing, Lee’s Summit North (MO) defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri, Jefferson (GA) linebacker Sammy Brown, Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy cornerback Ellis Robinson IV, Buford (GA) safety KJ Bolden, Timpson (TX) athlete Terry Bussey, Bossier City (LA) Parkway kicker Aeron Burrell, and Fort Lauderdale (FL) St. Thomas Aquinas punter Michael Kern.