KC SOFTBALL: The Kilgore College softball team will close out the fall season at home today by hosting the Kilgore College Round Robin at The Ballpark at KC Commons.
The Rangers will play twice – facing Texas Elite at 11 a.m. and Sneaky Cleats at 2:30 p.m.. Texas Elite will take on Sneaky Cleats at 12:45 p.m.
Kilgore is 8-0 this fall.
LETU SOCCER: LeTourneau University women’s soccer will host an ID camp on Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for high school and junior college prospects.
Cost is $50 to be paid on the day of the camp. Check-in time begins at 9 a.m. at the Joyce Family Athletic Village on campus.
All prospects will receive a T-shirt, instruction from LETU coaches and a campus tour.
FREE CLINIC: Azalea Orthopedics is offering a free, walk-in Saturday sports clinic for all student-athletes from 10 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14.
Orthopedic specialists will provide comprehensive consultations, X-rays and treatment recommendations for injuried athletes, and they will work with parents, schools and athletic trainers to find solutions to a wide variety of injuries.
All patients under 18 require the supervision of a parent or coach.
The clinics are located in Longview at Baylor Scott & White Orthopedic Clinic, 925 W. Loop 281 in Longivew and Azalea Orthopedics (Main Level), 3414 Golden Road in Tyler.
For information: (903) 939-7747.
ARK-LA-TEX SOFTBALL: The 11th annual Longview Girls Softball Association (LGSA) Ark-La-Tex Preseason High School Warmup Tournament is set for Jan. 16-17 at Lear Park Softball Fields in Longview.
For information or to enter a high school team: (903) 240-4125.