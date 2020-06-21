2nd wave of virus cases? Experts say we're still in the 1st

Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy skies late. High 92F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.