As of Thursday morning, there are 123 total cases in the Northeast Texas. We are adding them here as they are reported.
New on Thursday morning, Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said two additional cases of the new coronavirus were confirmed in the county, and that the the county is now seeing community spread of COVID-19.
Thursday afternoon, Longview Mayor Andy Mack said there had been one more confirmed positive case of COVID-19. The total in Gregg County is now 10.
"We’ve gone from travel to community, so it’s a lot more contagious," he said. "We knew this was going to happen. It just means that people are going to be every more diligent as far as restricting their movements."
"People need to be really more cautious to trying to distance yourself," Browne said. "We’re at a different level of alertness and a different level of contagion."
Browne also stressed the importance of washing hands with soap and warm water often.
According to a report in The Economist, a membrane of the COVID-19 virus “breaks up when it encounters soap and water, which is why hand-washing is such a valuable barrier to infection.”
Browne believes that a part of soap known as the surfactant is probably where the effectiveness lies, but people should do more than just splash soap or water without washing for at least 20 seconds.
“Rinsing it off decreases the amount of viruses and bacteria on our body,” he said. “At least 20 seconds of that is more effective of killing that … because it pokes holes in the bacteria.”
Panola County Judge LeeAnn Jones also on Thursday morning said her county had another confirmed case. She said the person was quarantined at home.
Here is our list:
Anderson: 1
- March 31 — Anderson County Judge Robert Johnson confirms the county's first case of COVID-19. He said the patient was in isolation at home and under the care of a physician.
Angelina: 5
- March 25 — The Angelina County & Cities Health District reports a resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
- March 29 — The health district announces two more COVID-19 cases in the county. The district did not have information about how the patients were exposed to the coronavirus.
- March 30 — The district reports a fourth confirmed case.
- March 31 — The district reports a fifth case and does not say if it is related to travel or community spread.
Bowie: 9, 1 death
- March 16 — Officials announce the county's first positive case.
- March 28 — A 70-year-old woman who tested positive for the coronavirus dies at Texarkana's Wadley Regional Medical Center, marking that county's first death.
Camp: 1
- March 30 — Camp County Judge AJ Mason announces his county's first confirmed case of COVID-19.
Cass: 4
- March 20 — Cass County Judge Becky Wilbanks announces the county's first confirmed case. It was contracted through community spread.
- March 27 — Wilbanks says she has been told by the state there is a second confirmed case in the county.
Cherokee: 5
- March 29 — A second case of COVID-19 is confirmed in the county. A new release says the exposure was related to travel, and the patient is recovering with mild illness under quarantine at home.
- March 30 — The Cherokee County Public Health Department reports a third confirmed case in the county and that the person traveled within the United States.
- April 1 — County health officials confirmed fourth and fifth cases of COVID-19.
Franklin: 1
- March 28 — Franklin County Judge Scott Lee confirms the county's first case and says it is travel related.
Gregg: 10
- March 9 — Gregg County had the first confirmed case of the new coronavirus in the region. The positive test came back March 9 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta and was announced publicly on March 10. Health officials said the man traveled within the United States. He was tested again about two weeks later and was still infected.
- March 25 — Two new cases are announced in Gregg County at a press conference during which also announced a mandatory shelter-at-home order for Gregg County and the city of Longview. One of the new cases was the wife of the man who initially tested positive. The other was a truck driver who had been to New Jersey.
- March 26 — Public health officials announce another case in the county, bringing the total to four. Longview Regional Medical Center the same day confirmed it was treating a patient with COVID-19. Public health officials would not say if it was the newly confirmed case. Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said the case appeared to be related to travel.
- March 29 — Longview Mayor Andy Mack reports the fifth case of COVID-19 in the county.
- March 31 — Longview Mayor Andy Mack announced a sixth case in Gregg County
- April 1 — Mack announced two more confirmed cases; however, one of those was later determined to be a resident of Rusk County.
Harrison: 5, 1 death
- March 26 — Harrison County Judge Chad Sims was notified of his county's first confirmed case of COVID-19. Wiley College, that same day, notified its staff and students that a faculty member had tested positive. It was not clear if that was the same case.
- March 31 — County Judge Chad Sims announces two more confirmed cases. He says they are travel-related and issues a stay-at-home order.
- April 1 — Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt says Harrison County has its first death related to coronavirus. The patient died at a Longview hospital.
- April 1 — Later in the day, Sims announces the county has two more cases. He said one case is related to travel; the other is undetermined.
Henderson: 1
- March 29 — Officials confirm that a resident in the eastern part of the county has tested positive for COVID-19. The patient does not have recent travel history.
Hopkins: 3
- March 24 — The Hopkins County Emergency Management office announces the county's first confirmed case.
- March 29 — The office announces a second case. Both cases, it says, are believed to be community spread.
- March 30 — The office announces a third case with no other information.
Lamar: 3
- March 19 — The Paris-Lamar County Health District announces the county's first positive case. County Judge Brandon Bell says the case is related to travel.
- March 27 — Officials announce two more confirmed cases they say are travel related.
Morris: 1
- March 22 — Morris County Judge Doug Reeder announces the county's first confirmed case. The case came two days after Reeder signed a disaster declaration that closed the county's game rooms.
Nacogdoches: 6
- March 25 — The first case in the county is confirmed.
- March 28 — The Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office confirms a second case of COVID-19.
- March 30 — Two more cases are confirmed in the county.
- April 1 — Two new cases are confirmed in the county.
Panola: 4
- March 31 — County Judge LeeAnn Jones says the state health department told her of the first case in the county. She later announced a second case and said the county's first two cases were not related to travel.
- April 1 — A day later, Jones announced the county's third confirmed case.
- April 2 — Jones says the county has another case. She said the person was quarantined at home.
Rusk: 6
- March 16 — The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management announces the county's first confirmed case. They say it is travel related and that the patient was quarantined at home.
- March 24 — The office announces another confirmed cases, bringing the total number to two.
- March 27 — A third case of COVID-19 is confirmed. Officials said it was related to travel and that the person was isolated at home.
- March 31 — A fourth case is confirmed. The Rusk County OEM says it is in the Kilgore area and does not appear to be related to travel.
- April 1 — The office announces two more cases in the county.
Shelby: 4
- March 26 — Shelby County Judge Allison Harbison announces the county's first confirmed case.
- March 29 — Harbison announces the county's second confirmed case. She says it appears it was due to community spread.
- March 31 — The county confirms two more positive cases.
Smith: 47, 1 death
- March 13 — Northeast Texas Public Health District CEO George Roberts announces the first three positive cases in the county. He says one patient is in critical condition. All three patients have recent travel histories outside the United States and traveled to the same place.
- March 14 — NET Health announces a fourth case. The person did not recently travel internationally or even in the in the U.S. The patient is in home isolation.
- March 17 — A fifth case is confirmed. Public health officials say the person had direct exposure to a known case in the county.
- March 25 — A Smith County resident becomes the region's first coronavirus-related death. 91-year-old Elwood McElveen tests positive on March 24. The Hideaway Lake resident dies the following day.
- April 1 — The Northeast Texas Public Health District says there are five new confirmed cases in Smith County. That brings the total to 42.
Upshur: 3
- March 20 — Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller announces the county's first confirmed case. He later says the person has an address in the norther part of the county.
- March 29 — Tefteller says the county's second case was confirmed on this date in a resident who lives in the Gilmer city limits. He later calls the patient a young person.
- April 1 — Tefteller announces in a statement the county has another confirmed case from within the Gilmer city limits.
Van Zandt: 3, 1 death
- March 28 — Officials announce that a 47-year-old woman in the county has become its first death related to COVID-19.
- April 1 — Officials announce a third positive case. They say the patient was exposed from another positive case but that there is no confirmed community spread in the county.
Wood: 1
- March 31 — The county gets its first case, according to NET Health. Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron says the patient is hospitalized and was exposed due to community spread.