In this Sept. 14, 2012 photo, the haul of Red Snapper and Triggerfish from the fishing boat Waterproof hang on the rack at the Critter Fleet in Ponce Inlet, Fla. A new study estimates there are three times the number of red snapper previously thought to swim in the Gulf of Mexico. Congress appropriated $9.5 million for the study in 2016, as arguments grew heated between recreational anglers and federal regulators.