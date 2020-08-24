Construction workers continue Friday, January 31, 2020, repairing and cleaning up the Hurricane Harvey damaged home of Houston resident Lawrence Hester. Hester said he was unable to get help from a city program created to fix homes damaged during Harvey and had to endure hazardous living conditions for more than two years. He turned to a local nonprofit to fix his home. The city program has finished rebuilding less than 70 homes since beginning in January 2019. (AP Photo/Juan Lozano)