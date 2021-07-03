5 Ways to Celebrate Your Love of Music

This season, there is no better place to celebrate a love of music than outdoors. Here are five ways to make it happen:
Whether you host a smaller gathering for a handful of neighbors and friends in the backyard or organize a larger event in a public park or street, a block party is a great way to gather the community together while giving local bands and musicians an opportunity to showcase their talent and creativity.
Having an instrument that’s portable is key to on-the-go music-making versatility. Keyboardists should check out the ultra-compact Casiotone CT-S200, a go-anywhere keyboard with all the features and functions needed to start the party. To make music wherever and whenever you want, just pop in six AA batteries and grab the built-in carrying handle. Dance Music Mode lets you easily create and remix EDM tracks, triggering drum loops, basslines, synth parts, effects and transitions. You can play on your own or enjoy the library of 60 built-in songs.
As every festival attendee knows, these events bring together like-minded enthusiasts from near and far for a full day or an entire weekend of music. And after a year of social distancing, festivals are finally back. Book tickets now to guarantee your attendance.
In the warmer months, theater companies and symphonies around the country bring their productions outdoors to amphitheaters, makeshift stages in parks and other locations. Check your local newspaper or community social media pages for listings.
Give your backyard or outdoor space a tech makeover to up your hosting game and enjoy better sound quality outdoors. Be sure any speakers you install are weatherproof and designed for outdoor use.
With the right tools and inspiration, you can celebrate your passion for music anywhere this season.