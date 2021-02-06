5 ways to create a healthy indoor environment this season

Americans spend roughly 90% of their time indoors where the air can be up to five times more polluted than outdoor air. Homes contain a number of unwanted particles such as dust, dander and mold. While invisible to the naked eye, indoor air can also contain viruses and bacteria, which can live on surfaces and become airborne. When coupled with the contaminated outdoor air that creeps its way inside through ventilation, your home can be floating with pollutants.
Luckily, there are simple measures you can take to improve and maintain a healthy indoor environment.
Poor indoor air quality can worsen underlying health issues, and long-term exposure has also been associated with new-onset asthma as well as with exacerbation of pre-existing asthma.As you prepare to spend more time inside this winter, adding an air purifier is a simple, yet effective way to help ensure cleaner indoor air. Consider a high-grade air purifier like Blueair’s HealthProtect 7470i™ which is the only air purifier to provide 24/7 protection against viruses and bacteria.
“I don’t think many people realize that indoor air can actually be more polluted than outdoor air,” said Dr. Taz Bhatia, M.D. “In my household, we deal with allergies and have a shedding dog, so when I discovered Blueair’s HealthProtect™ air purifier earlier this year it was a total game changer for us. I love knowing our HealthProtect™ is constantly working to protect me and my family against harmful pollutants and that I have one less thing to worry about.”
Pollutants like dust, pet dander and mold can easily build up in a home and worsen indoor air quality. Consider using household cleaners with natural solutions that can still clean effectively without the same impact as harsh chemicals.
Activities like cooking without proper ventilation, using a wood-burning fireplace and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) let off from personal care products are all forms of pollution. Take inventory of your household and determine what may be negatively affecting your indoor environment.
Not only do our furry friends often cause noticeable odors in our homes, they also shed pet dander which can linger in the air and bring in harmful particles from the outdoors. Simple things like keeping your pet groomed and cleaned regularly will help with excess shedding and dander.
Mattresses and pillows can be a big source of contamination in the home. Taking simple measures such as washing your bedding each week in hot water and using mattress and pillow protectors can help prevent the spread of allergens and pollutants.
Not only will keeping a clean home help your physical health, it will grant you peace of mind knowing you and your family are spending time in a clean, safe place.
HealthProtect™ is the only air purifier with GermShield™ technology where 24/7 protection refers to the key function of GermShield technology, activated when the unit is in standby mode to deactivate germs/prevent growth of germs caught on the filter. Tested on Staphylococcus albus and MS2 bacteriophage. Blueair air purifiers have not been tested against Coronavirus, and Blueair does not claim to capture, remove, or kill SARS-CoV-2.