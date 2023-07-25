Scott Fawcett and Matthew Sparks both teed off at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning to begin the 53rd M&P Group Texas State Open, but they started on different holes.
When they finished their opening round just minutes apart, they both carded a 6-under 64 to grab the early lead of the event.
Entering the tournament, like most years, a different amateur — former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS football announcer Tony Romo — grabs the spotlight.
But on Tuesday, it was Fawcett — a 50-year-old amateur from Frisco.
Fawcett had a par on the first three holes before getting birdies on three of the next five holes with a bogey mixed in.
Fawcett made birdies on two of the first three holes on the back nine and then made par on holes 13-16 before sinking birdies on the final two holes to finish the round at 6-under.
“I just did everything pretty good,” Fawcett said. “I drove it good and hit my irons. I only missed one green and putted nicely, so really it was just a pretty solid simple 64.”
Fawcett’s first appearance in the Texas State Open and at The Cascades Golf & Country Club in more than 20 years was almost messed up.
“It’s actually pretty funny because it almost didn’t get to happen,” Fawcett said. “I woke up this morning and for whatever reason, I decided to look at the player card that was sent out. It was pretty funny, because it said dress code, and I was like who doesn’t know how to dress at this age. And I read it, and I said it said slacks, and I had no slacks.
“I got out here, and they sell zero shorts in the pro shop and the guy said we’ve got a box downstairs that has some old stuff, and luckily they had a pair of black pants that perfectly fit me. So I literally almost drove up to Dallas at 7 o’clock this morning.”
Fawcett is a former Texas A&M golfer who created DECADE Golf, a “Tour-proven course management system to shoot lower scores” according to the website.
“I teach 50 guys on the PGA Tour strategy and statistics and stuff, so I’ve taken the last five or eight years and really not played any golf just trying to save my body for turning 50 and then really just getting it back in shape to play more golf myself now instead of teaching it.”
Fawcett will return to the course at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 10th hole.
“You always want to come out and play good,” Fawcett said. “Again, I’m trying to come out and manage expectations. I’ve got a bunch of followers on social media, some that root for me and a whole bunch that root against me, so it is kind of hard to come out here and have to post a score and just never want to shoot a bad score, which is physically impossible to do, so it is nice to shoot a good low round and back up what I teach.”
For Sparks, he is a former collegiate baseball player at UT Tyler, playing for the Patriots in 2009 and 2010.
“I was a junior golfer and made the decision to pursue baseball,” Sparks said. “My uncle pitched in the majors for 10 years. So I chose that, hurt my arm and decided to give golf another shot. Things progressed pretty well, and now we’re here.”
On Tuesday, Sparks started on the back nine and had a birdie on 11 and then three straight birdies on 14-16 before a bogey on 17. After the turn, Sparks knocked in another birdie and also birdied No. 6 and No. 8 before a par on No. 9 closed his day.
“Last week, I played the Colorado Open, and it could not have gone worse, so you come into this week thinking to don’t care as much, let things just flow and see putts in, and that’s what we did,” Sparks said. “It made it easy enough today.”
Sparks is playing in his fourth Texas State Open.
“I went to college at UT Tyler, so it’s my second home, and I love being here,” Sparks said.
Sparks will be back in action at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on hole No. 1.
Sparks is the nephew of Steve Sparks, who pitched in the MLB for Milwaukee, Anaheim, Detroit, Oakland and Arizona from 1995-2004. He is currently a radio analyst for the Houston Astros.