Windsor Town Council member Nuchette Black-Burke, center, with state and local elected leaders together with the CT NAACP, speaks out at news conference May 7, 2021, in Windsor, Conn., after a noose was found at an Amazon warehouse construction site, rear,. Amazon has temporarily shut down a new warehouse construction site in Connecticut after a seventh noose was found Wednesday, May 19, 2021, hanging over a beam, a series of incidents local police called “potential” hate crimes. (Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant via AP)