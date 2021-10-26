Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Showers with a possible thunderstorm in the morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon with still a chance of showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.