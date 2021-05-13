Artist Robert Seaman holds up the 365th daily doodle sketch in his room at an assisted living facility Monday, May 10, 2021, in Westmoreland, N.H. Seaman, who moved into the facility weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown his outside world in 2020, recently completed his 365th daily sketch, or what he calls his "Covid Doodles", since being isolated due to the virus outbreak. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)