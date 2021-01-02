Miriam Looker, 95, displays one of the 1,700 masks she’s made since the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic using her quilting skills on Dec. 21 in Marysville, Ohio. The only break Looker has taken from her 10-mask-a-day-routine came in November when came down with COVID-19 herself, which she said left her exhausted and needing a lot of naps. Looker is no stranger to using material to help save lives: during World War II she tested parachutes at Wright Field—now Wright Patterson Air Force Base—in Dayton.