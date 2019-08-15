This Aug. 14, 1969 file photo shows a portion of the 400,000 concert goers who attended the Woodstock Music and Arts Festival held on a 600-acre pasture near Bethel, N.Y. For the first time, an audio recording is available of nearly everything heard onstage at Woodstock 50 years ago - from transcendent music to announcements about lost people and bad acid. It's the entire Woodstock experience, minus the mud. A 38-disc package "Woodstock - Back to the Garden - The Definitive Anniversary Archive" is available now. (AP Photo/File)