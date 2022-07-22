Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres lead a signing ceremony at Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday. U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan were due on Friday to oversee the signing of a key agreement that would allow Ukraine to resume its shipment of grain from the Black Sea to world markets and for Russia to export grain and fertilizers, ending a standoff that has threatened world food security.