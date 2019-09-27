ARLINGTON — While No. 23 Texas A&M and Arkansas both have 2-2 records and lost their SEC openers, the programs are in entirely different places under their second-year coaches.
The Razorbacks have lost their last 12 SEC games, and 16 of 17 overall. They are coming off a home loss to San Jose State that coach Chad Morris called “unacceptable” —the Spartans from the Mountain West had dropped 24 consecutive games against power conference teams since 2006.
Texas A&M’s losses this season are 24-10 at top-ranked Clemson and 28-20 at home against No. 7 Auburn last week.
“You gotta be process oriented. That’s part of our program,” Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher. “Whether you all believe that or not, it does get frustrating and I understand for fans and everybody else. But as players, we have to understand why the results are there.”
When the former Southwest Conference rivals meet as SEC foes for the eighth time today, Texas A&M is heavily favored to beat the Razorbacks for the eighth year in a row.
“Take the previous games out of play, this is a big game for both teams,” said Morris, a 1992 Texas A&M grad with a degree in mathematics who did not play football there. “These are two teams back against the wall, and I think you’re going to see the best of both.”
Fisher’s SEC first victory was 24-17 over Arkansas last season. The Aggies went into that game with the same record as now (2-2, 0-1 SEC), the losses then to Alabama and Clemson — the teams that have split the last four national championships. A&M went on to win nine games overall, capped by a 52-13 bowl win over North Carolina State.
This will be the 76th meeting between the Razorbacks and Aggies, and ninth in the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.
Nick Starkel has back-to-back 300-yard passing games with three TDs in each game since taking over as Arkansas’ starting quarterback, though he threw five interceptions against San Jose State.
Starkel transferred to Arkansas after graduating from Texas A&M during the summer. In Fisher’s first season in College Station last year, Starkel was Kellen Mond’s backup quarterback.