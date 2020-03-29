A missing boy and a freezing swamp test tracker's instincts

Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Showers early becoming a steady rain later in the day. Thunder possible. High near 65F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. ESE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.