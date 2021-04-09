CORRECTS NAME - David Marriott poses with his paper horse "Russell" in his hotel room in Brisbane, Australia, April 1, 2021. While in quarantine inside his Brisbane hotel room, the art director was bored and started making a cowboy outfit from the paper bags his meals were being delivered in. His project expanded to include a horse and a clingfilm villain that he has daily adventures with, in images that have gained a huge online following. (David Marriott via AP)