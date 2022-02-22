Peanut Butter Crunch
Adding better-for-you recipes to your family’s menu can be as simple as incorporating protein with ingredients that enhance flavor and nutrition.

For example, this Peanut Butter Crunch is powered by peanuts, a nutrient-rich superfood that delivers 19 vitamins and minerals plus 7 grams of protein per serving. It’s a simple, sweet way to enjoy an at-home dessert without ditching health goals.

Yield: 2 dozen squares

Ingredients

1 cup light corn syrup

1 cup granulated sugar

1 jar (12 ounces) crunchy peanut butter

6 cups crisp rice cereal

Coconut flakes, for topping (optional)

Chocolate chips, for topping (optional)

Melted chocolate, for topping (optional)

Sprinkles, for topping (optional)

Steps

In 2-quart microwave-safe container, stir syrup and sugar.

Microwave 1 1/2-2 minutes on high, or until sugar is dissolved.

Stir in peanut butter until well blended.

Mix in cereal.

Pour into 8-by-12-inch buttered pan.

When cooled, cut into squares and top with coconut flakes, chocolate chips, melted chocolate or sprinkles, if desired.

