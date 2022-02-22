Adding better-for-you recipes to your family’s menu can be as simple as incorporating protein with ingredients that enhance flavor and nutrition.
For example, this Peanut Butter Crunch is powered by peanuts, a nutrient-rich superfood that delivers 19 vitamins and minerals plus 7 grams of protein per serving. It’s a simple, sweet way to enjoy an at-home dessert without ditching health goals.
Visit gapeanuts.com to find more recipes that pack a protein punch.
Peanut Butter Crunch
Yield: 2 dozen squares
Ingredients
1 cup light corn syrup
1 cup granulated sugar
1 jar (12 ounces) crunchy peanut butter
6 cups crisp rice cereal
Coconut flakes, for topping (optional)
Chocolate chips, for topping (optional)
Melted chocolate, for topping (optional)
Sprinkles, for topping (optional)
Steps
In 2-quart microwave-safe container, stir syrup and sugar.
Microwave 1 1/2-2 minutes on high, or until sugar is dissolved.
Stir in peanut butter until well blended.
Mix in cereal.
Pour into 8-by-12-inch buttered pan.
When cooled, cut into squares and top with coconut flakes, chocolate chips, melted chocolate or sprinkles, if desired.