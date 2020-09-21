Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain, some heavy early. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain, some heavy early. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.